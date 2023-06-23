AVON, Ohio (WSVN) – A violent impact sent a 19-year-old employee hurtling to the ground and propelled into a store after an 83-year-old woman lost control of her SUV.

The sudden turn of events left workers and customers in a state of panic.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. when the worker, who was stacking fruit, became an unwitting victim of circumstances. According to Avon police, the 83-year-old woman lost control and went over a concrete parking block before eventually plowing through the stand.

The worker was dragged until the vehicle collided with a support pole.

“Everybody is safe but there’s definitely an emergency,” stated a person.

Store owner, Jay Pickering, expressed his shock as he reviewed the video footage.

“As soon as we saw it, we thought, oh no, you know, it looked pretty bad,” Pickering said. “We looked at it really close to see if he hit his head. It didn’t appear he did. He did hop right back up, so that made us feel better.”

While the employee emerged from the incident without serious injuries, the incident has left the store’s staff on edge, concerned that a similar mishap could occur again.

“Our employees are all kind of upset, you know, and it was a tough afternoon after this occurred yesterday,” said Pickering.

Taking immediate action to prevent future accidents, barriers have been installed in some of the parking spots in front of the store, including the handicapped spot.

“We didn’t have enough up to prevent what happened, and that won’t happen again,” affirmed Pickering. “So until we can get big concrete barriers in here, which I’m working on at the moment, we will not let people park there because this was a person trying to park, and something went wrong.”

Despite the gravity of the incident, the 19-year-old employee survived the ordeal with no serious injuries.

“I think his foot is a little injured, but he seems to be doing okay,” said Pickering.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

