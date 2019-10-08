Suspicious package found outside U.S. Supreme Court

A suspicious package has been found in front of the Supreme Court.

According to WJLA, U.S. Capitol Police responded to the scene on Tuesday morning and shut down streets in the area while they investigate.

UPDATE: U.S. Capitol Police Report to follow Streets Closed for Police Activity. Follow Police Direction.

First St from Constitution Ave, NE to Independence Ave, SE

2nd St from Constitution Ave, NE to Independence Ave, SE

East Cap St, NE from First St, NE to 3rd St NE — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) October 8, 2019

The incident occurred on the same day a high-profile LGBTQ case was set to be ruled by the high court.

The Associated Press stated several people have been waiting in line outside the court since the weekend to get the chance to be a witness to the arguments.

It is unclear if bomb squad has responded to the scene.

