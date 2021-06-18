(WSVN) - Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found near the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Northern Virginia.

On Friday, authorities shut down the surround areas of the building as they investigated.

A robot used to handle dangerous devices has been brought to the scene.

