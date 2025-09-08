GLENDALE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The two men alleged to have stolen about $60,000 in wedding gifts in Glendale last week have been arrested, according to authorities.

The Glendale Police Department announced the arrests on Saturday morning, following an investigation lasting about a week. Video surfaced on Sept. 1 from the wedding of Nadeen and George Farahat, where, as guests were celebrating and dancing, a man could be seen grabbing a box and running away from the reception area.

That box, which the couple says was locked and secured, contained about $60,000 in cash and checks made out to the newlyweds.

Now, police say they found the man who did it, and his getaway driver.

Armean Shirehjini was arrested at his Sherman Oaks home on Friday afternoon while authorities executed a search warrant at his home, Glendale police said. He’s the primary suspect in the theft, while another man, alleged getaway driver Andranik Avetisyan, was also arrested. Neither has a criminal history, police said.

During the execution of search warrants at each of their homes, police found large amounts of cash and checks made out to the Farahats. Authorities also seized firearms and narcotics, they said.

“When we did arrest these males, they were found with several guns, lots of narcotics,” said GPD Sergeant Jose Barajas. “Not good guys from what it seems. So, we’re happy to take them off the street.”

Police also said that they found an all black outfit similar to what one of the suspects wore at the Farahats wedding while stealing the gift box.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. The exact nature of their potential charges remains unclear.

They said they’re unsure of any connection between the suspects and the victims.

“We don’t know of any connection. We don’t know if the couple was specifically targeted,” Barajas said. “Like I said there’s various banquet halls throughout Glendale, weddings every single weekend. So they could’ve just looked at the venue itself and picked that one and this just happened to be the couple that was picked.”

No additional details were immediately made available as investigators continue searching for a motive in the crime.

The Farahat Family shared a statement with CBS News Los Angeles after they learned of the arrests.

“While this incident was deeply upsetting, we are grateful that is has brought out the kindness and solidarity of the entire community,” the statement said. “This was meant to be one of the happiest days of our lives, and despite what happened, we continue to hold on to the joy of celebrating with our loved ones.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.