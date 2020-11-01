Suspect in medieval clothing killed 2 and injured 5 in Quebec City sword attack, police say

A Police truck is parked near the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, early on November 1, 2020, after two people were killed and five wounded by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing. Photo by: Jordan Proust/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — A 24-year-old suspect from Montreal wearing medieval clothing and wielding a sword randomly attacked residents in a Halloween night of terror on Saturday that left two people dead and five others hospitalized with “significant lacerations,” according to police.

“Everything leads us to believe that his motives were personal in nature. Up until now he has not been linked to any terrorist organization,” Robert Pigeon, Quebec City’s chief of police, said during a press conference Sunday morning. He added that the investigation into the motive is continuing.

Pigeon said police officers and residents remain shaken and saddened after the bizarre events that took place in Quebec City’s old quarter close to Le Chateau Frontenac Hotel, a city landmark.

After the attack, police asked citizens to avoid the Parliament Hill area as they searched for the suspect, whom police have not publicly identified. Shortly after 1 a.m. local time, police said the suspect had been arrested in a Twitter post and asked citizens to stay indoors with their doors locked as they continued to search the area.

The five injured victims were transported to local hospitals and the suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police spokesperson Étienne Doyon said, according to CNN partner CBC News.

The suspect is expected to appear in court via video conference later Sunday.

Police alleged the suspect’s actions were premeditated and that mental illness may have played a role in the murder rampage.

“Quebec is waking up after a night of horror. I have no words to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the loved ones of the victims,” Quebec Premier François Legault tweeted.

“My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night’s horrific attack in Quebec City,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “I’m also wishing a full recovery to the injured. We’re keeping you in our thoughts and will be there for you. To all the first responders, thank you for your critical work.”

