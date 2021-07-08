NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Haiti said they have taken two suspects into custody for allegedly killing President Jovenel Moïse at his home outside Port-au-Prince, and one of the suspects has ties to South Florida.

James Solages has been taken into custody in connection to Moïse’s death. Solages, a Haitian American, has connections to a South Florida-based charity.

A photo taken by the New York Post showed two detained men. Police have not confirmed if one of the men is Solages.

In an undated video, a man who is identified as Solages could be seen with schoolchildren in Haiti.

“I went down there to help in the education center because I want to return to the area to help facilitate education,” Solages said in Creole. “I decided on my own to return to the area that helped me, so I can give back.”

On his charity’s website, it asks for donations to “support the growth and development of underprivileged people in Haiti” and “fund scholarships for Haitian students.”

The website also described Solages as the “Former Chief Commander of Bodyguards for the Canadian embassy in Haiti.”

It also said Solages “currently works as a corporate executive as a consultant in different locations throughout South Florida.”

According to the Miami Herald, the second man arrested is named Joseph Vincent. According to the paper, he is from Miami and is of Haitian descent.

Haitian authorities have not yet released any evidence that points to the two men’s alleged involvement in Moïse’s assassination.

