Survey: Over 27 percent of people would rebrand Santa as a woman or gender-neutral

We all know Santa: A fat, jolly guy with a beard. But is it time to re-imagine Santa?

Well according to a survey done by graphic design company GraphicSprings, 27.8 percent of people believe Santa should be rebranded either as a woman or a gender-neutral character. However, 72 percent said that Santa should be a man.

The company said they gathered a list of suggestions from 400 people. After compiling the list, they then opened the survey to over 4,000 people across the United States and the United Kingdom.

Other changes to Santa’s design were also suggested:

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.