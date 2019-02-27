Survey: Costco topples Amazon as consumers’ favorite internet retailer

(WSVN) - Costco has dethroned Amazon as the new king of customer satisfaction in the internet retail category.

The membership-only warehouse club rated higher than Amazon for internet sales, breaking Amazon’s eight-year streak of being top dog.

The customer satisfaction results are in, and they do not bode well for the retail sector. https://t.co/Pv5on661Qc #ACSIRetail pic.twitter.com/6xQsCUiyPL — The ACSI (@theACSI) February 26, 2019

The results are from an American Customer Satisfaction Index survey that interviewed 300,000 customers about more than 400 companies.

