(WSVN) - Americans spent more than they could afford during Christmas, according to a new survey by LendingTree.

The survey reported 36% of Americans got into debt by about $1,249.

Nearly 40% used the buy-now-pay-later financing option when purchasing their Christmas gifts.

Americans now carry $70 billion in credit card debt.

The majority said they won’t pay it off within a month.

