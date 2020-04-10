Survey: 22% of Floridians working at home are drinking on the job

As many people have begun working from home due to the pandemic, a few of them have also had a drink with their work.

According to a survey from Alcohol.org, 22% of Floridians are drinking alcohol while they work from home.

The survey found that the beverage of choice for workers who drink during work hours is beer.

The survey also found one-fifth of respondents stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation.

