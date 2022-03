(WSVN) - A survey revealed that 20% of Americans run out of money before payday.

Officials said that is a 5% increase from last year’s report.

Meeting daily expenses is harder for one quarter of workers.

One third of Americans say they are unable to build a savings.

The survey also indicated lower paid workers spend large sums on transportation, food and energy.

