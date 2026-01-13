GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WJCL) — New details are coming to light after a South Carolina police officer was shot multiple times in what authorities described as an ambush-style attack at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a man approached an officer who was sitting in his patrol car around 1 a.m. Sunday and opened fire. The officer was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment and later returned home to recover, officials said.

Authorities said the suspect fled the law enforcement center, prompting a short chase that ended in a parking lot near Independence Boulevard and Ponders Ray Lane. Additional shots were fired during the encounter, and the suspect died at the scene, Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis said.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old David William Lane. The coroner’s office said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Officials said there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. A motive has not been determined.

