Surveillance video shows cable company worker stealing puppy from home

A cable company employee was caught on camera stealing a puppy from a home.

The man could be seen on surveillance video taking the pug from a Los Angeles home on Monday.

Owner of 10-month-old Andrew posted the footage on Twitter in hopes of his return.

Managers from the cable company returned the puppy the next day and said the employee had been fired for the theft.

Andrew’s owner plans on pressing charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.