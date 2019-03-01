Surveillance video catches car sent tumbling into parking lot after hit and run

Surveillance video caught the moment a car was sent tumbling into a parking lot after a hit and run in Sarasota.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, a van was seen surveillance video from The Lantern Inn and Suites making a left turn on U.S. 41 in Manatee County.

The van crashed into a black car, causing that car to flip multiple times into a nearby parking lot.

The driver of the van fled the scene while nearby witnesses rushed to the scene to help.

The 19-year-old driver of the black car was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

