Supporters prepare for March For Our Lives rallies

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Security is tight around Washington, D.C., Saturday morning, as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and their supporters prepare for the March For Our Lives.

Parts of Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed for the march. Once the crowd reaches the main stage at the U.S. Capitol, they will hear from outspoken students and watch performances from stars supporting the effort.

Leading up to the march, Parkland parents and kids shared why they made the trip to D.C.

“‘Cause we’re right next to the school, we saw everything that was happening, we saw how everyone felt about it, and we saw all the actions that us as a city try to make change it,” said student Logan Walsh. “And I’ve seen what the students at Douglas and all the families and all the people in our city can do, at least on a state level, and I’m hoping that here, as all of us are gathering here, that we can help do it at a country level.”

“This is real life history, this is a civics lesson that you can’t learn in class,” said parent Chris Walsh. “You come here, and you’re gonna be part of hopefully making a huge change. In Florida, we’ve gotten the gun laws and the school safety laws changed, and hopefully they’ll see that we’re serious.”

An inner-faith prayer service was held in D.C. Friday night, where 1,200 people packed the national cathedral. Stoneman Douglas students and victims’ families paid their respects to the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting and prayed for strength to lead the rally on the national stage.

Philip Schentrup and April Schentrup, whose daughter Carmen was killed in the shooting, attended the service to offer their thoughts and support.

“We miss her strength, we miss her courage,” said Philip. “As parents, we love that Carmen never grew out of giving us hugs and would hug us every night before she went to bed. We miss her hugs. Carmen was funny and witty in all the ways.”

“This Lent has been full of pain and suffering for my family,” said April. “As a woman of faith, I can say prayers have helped me find strength to get through each day and stand here before you. But as a mother who mourns the death of one child and fights to protect the future of her two other children, I can honestly say that prayers do not feel like enough.”

Earlier on Friday, students and others were at the Capitol, meeting with senators and representatives and talking about changes that they want to see when it comes to gun reform legislation in the U.S.

As many as 1 million people are expected to participate in the March For Our Lives in D.C., which begins at noon and runs until 3 p.m.

Preparations are also underway for local South Florida marches.

“Everything’s come together beautifully,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas student and organizer Sam Resnick.

“Well, Parkland is where it all started. It was our school that started this entire movement, our students that are working so hard up there in D.C. right now as we speak,” said a Stoneman Douglas freshman. “So it is important that we show how strong we are as a community and how we’ve come together after the horrors that occurred and how now we’re fighting for change.”

As many as 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected to attend the rally at Pine Trails Park in Parkland.

“I hid in the closet for about an hour and a half with 28 other people,” said the freshman. “We had no idea what was going on. For a period of time, we didn’t even know if it was a shooting, if it was a drill, what was going on.”

The freshman girl said she was friends with one of the shooting victims. “All I’m doing right now is in honor of her and the 16 other victims,” she said.

At the Parkland rally, there will also be places set for people to register to vote.

“It’s important that you vote and that you have your voices heard in government and that you know who you’re voting for,” said the freshman. “Don’t just vote for someone because of the ‘R’ or the ‘D’ next to their name. Vote for them because you know what they stand for, and you stand with them.”

The rally at Pine Trails Park begins at 10 a.m.

