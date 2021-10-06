(WSVN) - Supermarkets across the United States are low on many grocery items and prices are at record highs.

According to the labor department, wholesale inflation jumped more than 8% from August of 2020 compared to August of this year.

This is the biggest gain on record since the department started tracking it more than a decade ago.

Prices are expected to rise for another year and a half with the biggest increase on animal products.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.