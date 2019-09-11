Supermarket employees prank person who parked car in shopping cart section

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (WSVN) — Employees at an Argentinean supermarket had a little fun with a customer who parked in the wrong spot.

Photos posted to Facebook by Arnold Angelini show a car surrounded by shopping carts after the driver parked in the section meant to store shopping carts.

According to Fox News, the incident took place Sunday night at the Coto supermarket in Temperley, a neighborhood in greater Buenos Aires.

“Applause for the employees who left him locked up the car,” Angelini said in the caption for the post.

Angelini’s photos have been shared over 6,000 times.

