‘Super blue blood moon’ coming Jan. 31

Get ready to see what NASA is calling a “lunar trifecta” next week.

A “super blue blood moon” will be visible in the sky on Jan. 31.

NASA says the rare lunar event is a combination of a super moon, a blue moon, and a blood moon. The last time one was witnessed happened in March of 1866, according to Space.com.

This full moon is considered special for three reasons:

The moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and 14 percent brighter than usual, making it a super moon. It’s the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a blue moon. This super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow for a total lunar eclipse. While in the Earth’s shadow, the moon will take on a reddish tint. That’s known as a “blood moon.”

NASA says those in the eastern part of the U.S. will have just a half an hour, starting at 6:45 a.m., to see the phenomenon before the moon sets at 7:15 a.m. on the 31st.

NASA says after this, the “super blue blood moon” won’t happen again until December 2047.

