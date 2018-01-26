‘Super blue blood moon’ coming Jan. 31

Get ready to see what NASA is calling a “lunar trifecta” next week.
A “super blue blood moon” will be visible in the sky on Jan. 31.
NASA says the rare lunar event is a combination of a super moon, a blue moon, and a blood moon. The last time one was witnessed happened in March of 1866, according to Space.com.
This full moon is considered special for three reasons:
- The moon is closer to Earth in its orbit and 14 percent brighter than usual, making it a super moon.
- It’s the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a blue moon.
- This super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow for a total lunar eclipse. While in the Earth’s shadow, the moon will take on a reddish tint. That’s known as a “blood moon.”
NASA says those in the eastern part of the U.S. will have just a half an hour, starting at 6:45 a.m., to see the phenomenon before the moon sets at 7:15 a.m. on the 31st.
NASA says after this, the “super blue blood moon” won’t happen again until December 2047.
