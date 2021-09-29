(WSVN) - Check your pantry! SunTree Snack Foods issued a recall for several products due to contamination concerns.
The company said a customer found pieces of glass inside one of their products.
The recall includes the following items:
- Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86359, Best By Date: 7/15/2022, 7/16/2022
- Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86687, Best By Date: 8/2/2022, 8/3/2022
- Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 88148, Best By Date: 8/31/2022
- Tropical Trail Mix, Lot Code: 88546, Best By Date: 9/17/2022, 9/18/2022
- 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 88381, 86980, 85745, 86075, Best By Date: 6/15/2022, 7/2/2022, 7/7/2022, 8/16/2022, 8/17/2022, 8/18/2022, 8/19/2022, 9/10/2022, 9/11/2022, 9/12/2022, 9/13/2022, 9/17/2022, 9/18/2022
- Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86381, Best By Date: 7/14/2022, 7/15/2022
- Lightly Salted Roasted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86311, Best By Date: 7/15/2022
- Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86400, Best By Date: 7/14/2022, 7/15/2022
- Lightly Salted Roasted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86310, Best By Date: 7/13/2022, 7/14/2022
- Mountain Trail Mix, Lot Code: 86961, Best By Date: 8/25/2022, 8/26/2022, 8/27/2022
- Mountain Trail Mix, Lot Code: 86960, Best By Date: 8/17/2022, 8/18/2022
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no injuries have been reported.
Anyone who purchased any of the listed items above with the corresponding lot code and expiration date is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.