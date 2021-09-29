(WSVN) - Check your pantry! SunTree Snack Foods issued a recall for several products due to contamination concerns.

The company said a customer found pieces of glass inside one of their products.

The recall includes the following items:

Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86359, Best By Date: 7/15/2022, 7/16/2022

Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86687, Best By Date: 8/2/2022, 8/3/2022

Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 88148, Best By Date: 8/31/2022

Tropical Trail Mix, Lot Code: 88546, Best By Date: 9/17/2022, 9/18/2022

100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 88381, 86980, 85745, 86075, Best By Date: 6/15/2022, 7/2/2022, 7/7/2022, 8/16/2022, 8/17/2022, 8/18/2022, 8/19/2022, 9/10/2022, 9/11/2022, 9/12/2022, 9/13/2022, 9/17/2022, 9/18/2022

Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86381, Best By Date: 7/14/2022, 7/15/2022

Lightly Salted Roasted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86311, Best By Date: 7/15/2022

Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86400, Best By Date: 7/14/2022, 7/15/2022

Lightly Salted Roasted Cashew Halves and Pieces, Lot Code: 86310, Best By Date: 7/13/2022, 7/14/2022

Mountain Trail Mix, Lot Code: 86961, Best By Date: 8/25/2022, 8/26/2022, 8/27/2022

Mountain Trail Mix, Lot Code: 86960, Best By Date: 8/17/2022, 8/18/2022

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased any of the listed items above with the corresponding lot code and expiration date is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

