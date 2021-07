(WSVN) - The sun put on quite the show this past weekend.

It fired off its biggest solar flare since 2017.

NASA scientists called it an X-class eruption — the most powerful of its type.

The solar flare was so big it caused a radio blackout over the Atlantic Ocean and Coastal areas.

