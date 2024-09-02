MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - This summer’s record-breaking travel season continued on Labor Day with Monday expected to be another busy day at airports across the country.

As Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, several travelers can expect to see travel numbers at it’s highest ever, as airports and roads remain busy.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), nearly 17 million travelers are anticipated to go through U.S. checkpoints for screenings during the holiday weekend, which is roughly 9% higher in comparison to last year.

TSA said all 10 of the agency’s busiest travel days of 2024 happened during the summer.

With travel prices decreasing this year, the roadways will be busy, as well as gas prices, which have been at their lowest point in the last three years.

Holiday gas prices:

Florida – $3.29/gallon

Miami-Dade – $3.29/gallon

Broward- $3.34/gallon

The average gallon of gas is now 40 cents cheaper today than it was last year.

To avoid traffic, the best times to travel are the early morning or late evenings.

“Domestic travel is up 9% compared to last year over Labor Day weekend, according to AAA booking data, and the price to travel domestically is down 2%,” said Aixa Diaz, spokewoman for AAA. “So we’re paying a little bit less for those rental cars and in some cases for certain flights. Avoid those afternoon, hours that any time after 12:01 p.m., that’s when you get a lot of congestion, especially in the major metros.”

The top destinations in the U.S. this Labor Day weekend were Seattle, Alaska, and Orlando.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.