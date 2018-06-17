Suicide bombing kills 14, wounds dozens in Afghanistan

(CNN) — A suicide bomber attacked near a governor’s compound in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Sunday, killing at least 14 people and wounding at least 45, Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khoghyani told CNN.

The bombing took place while the governor of Nangarhar, Hayatullah Hayat, was meeting some Taliban members who were visiting the governor as part of its three-day Eid ceasefire, which is ending at midnight.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.