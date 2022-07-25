LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — A group of Subway customers will be competing for an “ink-credible” offer, but there’s a catch.

Officials with the sandwich chain said they are offering one person the chance to get free sandwiches for life.

However, the winner will have to get a 12-inch-by-12-inch tattoo of the logo for the Subway Series of new sandwiches.

The tattoo will go on the sternum or back.

Nine people will compete for the grand prize at a Las Vegas block party on Wednesday.

The winner will receive $50,000 in Subway gift cards every year.

