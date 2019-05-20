Subtropical Storm Andrea forms over Western Atlantic

(WSVN) - Subtropical storm Andrea has formed over the Western Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center has confirmed.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed that the system formed about 335 miles southwest of Bermuda.

Andrea has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and is moving north at 14 miles per hour.

Officials said slight strengthening is possible overnight. The storm is expected to weaken beginning late Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.

The storm currently poses no threat to the U.S.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially start until June 1.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.