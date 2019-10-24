Subaru is recalling more than 400,000 Crosstreks and Imprezas

The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is one of the vehicles involved in the two recalls.

(CNN) — Subaru of America is issuing two recalls for more than 400,000 vehicles.

The recalls cover as many as 466,205 late-model Imprezas and Crosstreks, Subaru said in a statement to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Information Administration.

The first recall impacts 2017-2019 Imprezas and 2018-2019 Crosstreks, and relates to the engine. Power may continue to the ignition after the engine is shut off, which could result in a short circuit and blown fuse, Subaru said.

This defect can result in a higher risk of crash if the short circuit happens while the car is in use.

The second recall pertains to 2017-2019 Imprezas but only 2018 Crosstrek vehicles, Subaru said. These vehicles are equipped with Positive Crankcase Ventilation valves that may come apart and cause debris to fall into the engine. This can result in loss of power while the vehicle is in operation, which can increase the risk of an accident.

Both recalls are expected to start December 13. Subaru will notify owners if their vehicle needs to be inspected.

There are no reported incidents of a crash occurring due to these problems. Subaru issued the recall under an abundance of caution.

