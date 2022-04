(WSVN) - Suave products are being recalled due to high levels of benzene — a chemical that can cause cancer.

The recall includes Suave 24-hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder and Suave 24-hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh.

Retailers have been notified to remove the products from store shelves.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.