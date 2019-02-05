Study: Women’s brains appear younger than men’s brains

(WSVN) - A new study has revealed that the adult female brain appears to be a few years younger than their same-aged male counter parts.

The study was recently posted in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States.

For the study, researchers analyzed head scans of 205 cognitively normal adults between the ages of 20 and 82. The study eventually revealed that female brains were determined to be metabolically younger than their chronological age. However, the difference was not great.

“What this tells us is that sex has an effect on how the brain ages, metabolically speaking,” said lead author Dr. Manu S. Goyal.

Goyal and his colleagues believe that the greater youthfulness in the female brain might give a degree of resilience to aging-related changes.

To read the full study, click here.

