Study shows coffee may boost longevity

CHICAGO (AP) — New research offers fresh grounds for drinking coffee, showing that it may boost chances for a longer life.

In a study of nearly half-a-million British adults, coffee drinkers had a slightly lower risk of death over 10 years than abstainers. Even those who drank at least eight cups daily appeared to have a longevity boost.

Coffee contains more than 1,000 compounds that might explain the results, including cell-protecting antioxidants.

The benefit was seen with instant, ground and decaf coffee. The study echoes previous research. But it’s the first large study to show a benefit even for people with genes that cause their bodies to metabolize caffeine faster or slower than usual.

The study was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

