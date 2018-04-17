Study shows Americans are forgetting about the Holocaust

(WSVN) - A new survey has shown that Americans’ knowledge of the Holocaust is fading away.

According to a study conducted by Schoen Consulting for the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, seven out of 10 Americans said that fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust than they used to.

The study also found that about one-third of all Americans and 41 percent of millennials believe substantially less people were killed in the Holocaust than what is actually true.

Six million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust. However, many only believe two million or fewer were killed.

The findings also show that 49 percent of millennials and 45 percent of U.S. adults cannot name one of the over 40,000 concentration camps and ghettos in Europe during the Holocaust.

However, the survey did find that 93 percent of people surveyed believe all students should learn about the Holocaust in school.

Eighty percent also believe it is important to know about the Holocaust to prevent it from happening again.

The survey of 1,350 Americans over the age of 18 took place between Feb. 23 and 27, and was conducted with a margin of error of three percent.

