(WSVN) - Studies show the Pfizer booster shot protects against the omicron variant.

A study from Israel found that just two doses of the Pfizer vaccine didn’t provide enough protection against the new strain.

The extra shot restores protection.

Health officials said the two doses will still protect people from severe disease and even death.

