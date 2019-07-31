Study: Millennials staying single because dating is too expensive

(WSVN) - A new study conducted by Match.com had results that were not what the online dating site wanted to see.

According to Match.com, one-third of adults who identify themselves as millennials are voluntarily taking themselves out of the dating scene because it’s too expensive when coupled with housing and student loan costs.

The study’s authors blame the dating burnout on a desire to become financially stable before getting into a relationship.

