(WSVN) - Merck’s new COVID-19 pill seems to be reducing the risk of hospitalization, according to a new study

The study from India found the antiviral drug has dropped the risk by 65%.

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital.

The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference. It has not yet been peer-reviewed.

