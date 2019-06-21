Study: High levels of arsenic found in bottled water sold at Target, Whole Foods, Walmart

(WSVN) - Tests conducted by a Calirfonia non-profit found high levels of arsenic in brands of bottled water sold by three major retailers.

Testing conducted by the Center for Environmental Health found that Penafiel, which is owned by Keurig Dr Pepper, and Starkey Water, which is owned by Whole Foods, contained high levels of arsenic that violated California state guidelines.

Penafiel is sold at Target and Walmart, along with other vendors. Starkey Water is sold at Whole Foods.

This study falls in line with the results of a Consumer Reports study that was released earlier this year.

Consumer Reports found that Penafiel Water and Starkey Water contained almost double the federal limit of arsenic.

Arsenic can cause reproductive harm, cancer, and other harm to the body.

The Food and Drug Administration has not recalled either brand of water.

