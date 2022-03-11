(WSVN) - A new worldwide study shone light on “Gender Brilliance” — a harmful stereotype that paints men as more intelligent than women.

Researchers surveyed more than 500,000 students across 72 countries regarding their confidence in their schoolwork.

They found that female students were more likely to believe a lack of talent is making them fail.

This belief can carry into adulthood and affect careers and ultimately success.

