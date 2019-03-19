Study: Frequent consumption of sugary drinks linked to higher risk of early death

(WSVN) - Frequent consumption of sugary drinks is linked to an increased risk of an early death, a new study has unveiled.

According to a study published in the journal Circulation, women who drank more than two servings of sugary drinks, like sodas, sports drinks and juice, had a 63 percent increased risk of premature death compared to those who had less than one sugary drink a month.

As for men, the increase in risk was 29 percent.

The study also found that those who drank more than one sugary drink per month, but less than two a day seemed to experience a dose effect, meaning the more they drank, the greater the risk.

Researchers said the association weakened, but remained true when researchers took into consideration lifestyle factors such as dietary factors, physical activity and demographics.

“There’s been previous studies that have shown strong and consistent links between the consumption of sweetened beverages and weight gain, Type 2 diabetes, as well as other cardiometabolic conditions such as heart disease and stroke,” lead study author Vasanti Malik told CNN.

According to the study, the main cause of premature death in the research was cardiovascular disease, followed by cancer.

Overall, the consumption of sugary beverages was found to increase the risk of premature death from cardiovascular disease by 31 percent and from cancer by 18 percent when the group who drank more than two servings a day was compared with those who had fewer than one per month.

The results of this study follow in line with the results of a similar study published in February by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

To read the full results of the new study, click here.

