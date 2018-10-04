Study finds more than 250 people around the world have died taking selfies since 2011

(WSVN) - Think twice before taking that next selfie!

A new report says 259 people died while taking selfies in a six-year period between 2011 and 2017.

Researchers in India compiled data from all over the world; more than half of those deaths happened in India.

Russia, the United States and Pakistan filled out the top four.

The leading cause was drowning, with victims either getting hit by waves or falling out of boats while posing for photos.

Other causes include getting hit by moving objects, falling from high places and getting attacked while posing with dangerous animals.

The U.S. leads the world in people who accidentally shot themselves while posing with guns.

Even though women take more selfies overall, more men died in selfie-related incidents because they tend to take more risks.

India has even created several “no selfie zones” in dangerous areas.

Researchers note the actual number of deaths could be much higher because they believe the role of selfies in deaths is almost definitely under-reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.