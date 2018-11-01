Study: Black coffee drinkers often possess psychopathic traits

(WSVN) — A recent study conducted by a university in Austria found that black coffee drinkers often have psychopathic or sadistic traits.

In two studies, 1,000 adults around the age of 35 were asked in a survey what their taste preferences were when it came to bitter items such as drinks and food, according to the University of Innsbruck.

Participants in the study answered questions related to personality traits such as Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, sadism, and aggression.

Researchers concluded that those who enjoy bitter tastes tend to have an unpleasant demeanor compared to those who have sweet, sour, and salty taste preferences.

The results of both studies confirmed that bitter taste preferences are “positively associated with malevolent personality traits, with the most robust relation to everyday sadism and psychopathy,” according to the university.

The study did note that those with bitter food preferences tend to be more open as opposed to anti-social.

