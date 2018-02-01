Students sing, pray for linemen who restored power to their school in Puerto Rico

SONADORA, GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico (WSVN) — A school in Puerto Rico has been in the dark for almost half a year. But when the power finally came back on at Amazing Christian School, children and staff were ecstatic to have their electricity back.

Most of the island was left without power for months following Hurricane Maria, which made a direct hit back in September. Since then, linemen from across the U.S. have come to Puerto Rico as part of the massive effort to restore electricity.

The school posted video of the moment when linemen got the power up and running to their building, with both students and teachers screaming, cheering, and even breaking out in song once the lights came back on.

When the linemen themselves came into the school to greet everyone, kids gave them celebrity treatment, offering high fives and singing to them in appreciation.

Two members of the staff led the group in prayer, asking God to bless the workers who had come to the island from New York to restore power after Hurricane Maria.

Amazing Christian School is located approximately 15 miles south of San Juan. A school representative told Fox 13 they feel lucky to have their lights back on, since many nearby areas are still without power.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.