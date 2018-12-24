Student who couldn’t afford gift for teacher gives her Lucky Charms marshmallows

KENNEWICK, Wash. (WSVN) — A Washington teacher shared a touching photo of a special gift from one of her students.

Rachel Uretsky-Pratt took to Facebook to describe how on the last day of school before the holiday break, students and teachers will often exchange gifts. However, this year, one student who “had nothing to give” gifted the teacher a small bag of Lucky Charms marshmallows.

“This kiddo wanted to get [me] something so badly, but had nothing to give,” Uretsky-Pratt wrote. “So rather than give me nothing, this student opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging of her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag—for me.”

Uretsky-Pratt said her entire school is on free or reduced lunch and they also get free breakfast everyday.

The teacher also said the gift puts life in perspective, writing: “Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you. It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their hearts.”

Uretsky-Pratt’s post has since been shared over 123,000 times.

