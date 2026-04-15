ANKARA, Turkey (AP) – A student opened fire randomly at two classrooms at a school in southeast Turkey on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding 20 others, an official said.

Kahramanmaras provincial Gov. Mukerrem Unluer said the student, who was also killed, arrived at the school, armed with guns belonging to his father, a retired police officer father. He was carrying five firearms and seven magazines.

The victims included a teacher and three students, Unluer said.

The motive of the attack was not immediately known.

Earlier, media reports said authorities sent police and ambulances to the school in the Kahramanmaras’ Onikisubat district, after gunfire was heard there.

Video footage from the scene showed at least two people being put into ambulances.

A day earlier, 16 people, mostly students, were wounded when a former student opened fire at a high school in nearby Sanliurfa province.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.