WILMINGTON, N.C. (WSVN) — A student is injured after a school shooting in North Carolina.
A high school in Wilmington has been evacuated after a student was shot Monday morning.
The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect.
The teenager is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and “carrying and discharging a weapon on school grounds.”
