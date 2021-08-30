WILMINGTON, N.C. (WSVN) — A student is injured after a school shooting in North Carolina.

A high school in Wilmington has been evacuated after a student was shot Monday morning.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested a 15-year-old suspect.

The teenager is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and “carrying and discharging a weapon on school grounds.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved.

