Student donates extra credit exam points to classmate who scored lowest

(WSVN) - When a student won extra credit points for an exam, they decided to offer them up to someone else.

Kentucky teacher Winston Lee shared a photo on Facebook demonstrating the generosity of one his students.

The student, who scored 94% on his exam, asked to give his five extra credit points to the student who scored lowest in class.

Lee said the test belongs to one of his A+ students who earned the points by winning a review game the day before.

The student’s kind act was able to help raise another classmate’s score to a passing grade.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.