Student bullied for wearing same clothes receives bag full of clothes from fellow classmates

Michael Todd, who lives in Memphis, Tennessee, had been bullied for wearing the same clothes everyday.

Two fellow classmates stepped up and decided to put an end to the bullying by gathering some of their own clothes to give to Todd.

They gave him a bag full of shirts, shorts and shoes.

“I’ve been bullied my entire life,” Todd said. “My mom can’t buy clothes for me because I’m growing too fast.”

“When I saw people laugh at him and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something,” said Kristopher Graham, one of the boys who gifted him clothes. “At lunch he told me, ‘You know, you two are the only two that actually ever gave me a gift.'”

After the heartfelt story went viral, people from across the state went to help and send Todd more clothes.

