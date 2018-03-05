Strong winds nearly tip semi-truck over on New York bridge

NYACK, N.Y. (WSVN) — Terrifying video shows a tractor-trailer almost tipping over on a New York bridge due to strong winds.

The truck was going over the Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge, also known as the Tappan Zee Bridge, in Nyack on Friday. The truck teetered several times from the intense winds, but managed to stay upright.

But at least two other trucks overturned on that same bridge during the storm.

Authorities later banned trucks and buses from driving onto the bridge due to the high winds.

