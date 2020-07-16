Strong quake strikes near Papua New Guinea, tsunami possible

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck near coastal Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says a hazardous tsunami is possible within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, which would include eastern coastal areas of the country.

Prelim M6.9 Earthquake eastern New Guinea region, Papua New Guinea Jul-17 02:50 UTC, updates https://t.co/W1auhhMOjL — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 17, 2020

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 6.9 magnitude quake struck Friday north of Kokoda, Papua New Guinea, and was 85 kilometers deep. The tsunami warning center said the magnitude was a stronger 7.3.

