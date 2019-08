(CNN) — A strong earthquake has struck the west coast of Indonesia Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck just after 8 a.m. ET. It said the epicenter was 65 miles from the city of Tugu Hilir in the province of Banten, on the island of Java.

