MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake has hit in the Pacific off the coast of El Salvador.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the tremor occurred 24 kilometers (about 15 miles) under the surface. The epicenter was 93.4 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of the coastal town of Acajutla.

Prelim M6.1 Earthquake off the coast of Central America Oct-28 22:23 UTC, updates https://t.co/5I8o2WcWC7 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) October 28, 2018

There are no early reports on damage.

