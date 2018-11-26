Stranger returns lost wallet and adds extra cash

BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man who lost his wallet got it back with some extra cash thanks to a stranger.

Hunter Shamatt thought he’d never see his wallet again after he lost it on a flight to Las Vegas for his sister’s wedding. At the time, he had $60 cash and a check for about $400 inside.

Shamatt tells KSFY-TV he then received a package a few days later along with the wallet and a letter. The stranger wrote he found the wallet wedged between a seat and a wall on a flight from Omaha, Nebraska, to Denver. He added $40 so Shamatt would have “an even $100″ to celebrate the wallet’s return. The stranger only signed the letter with their initials: T.B.”

Shamatt was able to thank the man after tracking down his return address in Omaha.

