NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSVN) — A couple in Tennessee had a nasty and frightening ordeal after they discovered a man who had broken into their home had made himself quite comfortable.

Nashville resident Kerigan Nardi said it all started when they received a notification on their camera app that there was movement in their house.

At first, Nardi said, she assumed it was one of their dogs. Then they opened the alert to see a man inside their home.

“Our first thought was is that our little brother? But it was not,” said Nardi. “It was a stranger who had broken in through the back door.”

They watched as the man headed to their bedroom and made himself at home, even getting in the shower.

The Nardis said they immediately called police.

“Our fur babies are there. There’s a man in our house. We don’t know. We just need to get home.” said Nardi.

Police rushed in a few minutes later, catching the man wearing nothing but a towel in the living room.

“He was naked, sitting on our couch.” said Nardi.

Police arrested the trespasser, identified as Samuel Smith. He was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and possession of meth.

“You don’t just violate people like that,” said Nardi. “It doesn’t matter what kind of psychosis you’re in. It doesn’t matter what kind of drugs you use. You don’t break into people’s houses and violate them that way.”

The Nardis said they have disinfected their room and bleached their shower, but they still feel uneasy.

“Now this couch, every time we leave, it gets put in front of the back door.” said Nardi.

They’ve also added a dead bolt and are planning on getting another camera, adding that it’s something everyone should consider.

“Be careful. Because you never know.” said Nardi.

The couple said they were mostly concerned for their dogs’ safety during the break-in.

They strongly encourage their neighbors to install deadbolt locks and install security cameras if they don’t have them already.

