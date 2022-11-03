(WSVN) - Stouffer’s is coming out with a bloody mary mix inspired by one of its own creations.

The frozen food company’s latest concoction is a lasagna-inspired bloody mary mix.

Officials from the company said the new product would allow fans to enjoy a new flavor of the popular cocktail.

To try out their latest mixer, the company is giving it away for free on Nov. 14.

Each bottle will also come with a coupon for a free lasagna and a recipe card.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.